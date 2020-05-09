Smart & Final Introduces Digital "Queue System,quot; To Alert Shoppers When Registration Is Open, Helping With Social Distancing – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Smart & Final is launching a new line queuing system with digital monitors that will help shoppers practice social distancing.

Instead of individual lines at each checkpoint, customers will now queue on a single line to the front of the store.

According to the company, a digital display at the front of the line will tell customers where and when a new registration is available.

The line will start at a swing gate barrier and customers can wait until the monitor and flashing lights call them forward.

The digital screen will also show other messages, reinforcing the patterns of social distancing.

An individual queuing system will help ensure both social clearance at six feet, as well as getting the next customer into the fastest lane to get out, the company said.

This system is expected to be installed in all Smart & Final stores before Memorial Day.