Siegfried's Roy Horn and Roy die of coronavirus at 75 – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS – Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy, the duo whose extraordinary magic tricks astonished millions until Horn was seriously injured in 2003 by one of the famous white tigers in the act, died. He was 75 years old.

Horn died Friday of coronavirus complications at a Las Vegas hospital, according to a statement released by publicist Dave Kirvin.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried Fischbacher said in the statement. “From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, nor Roy without Siegfried.

He was wounded in October 2003 when a tiger named Montecore attacked him on the stage of the Mirage Hotel-Casino in Las Vegas. He had severe neck injuries, lost a lot of blood, and then suffered a stroke. He underwent a long rehab, but the attack ended long-standing production on the Las Vegas Strip.

The dark-haired duo of the striking duo are credited with the idea of ​​introducing an exotic animal, their pet cheetah, to the magical act.

"Roy was a fighter his entire life, even for the past few days," Fischbacher said. "I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that finally took Roy 's life."

The two became an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and art constantly drew crowds. The couple performed six shows per week, 44 weeks per year.

They returned to the stage in February 2009 for what was termed their only comeback performance, to raise funds for Cleveland's new Lou Ruvo Clinical Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. The brief performance, which included Montecore, became the basis for an episode of the ABC television show "20/20,quot;.

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher, both native to Germany, first teamed up in 1957 and made their Las Vegas debut a decade later. Siegfried & Roy began performing at the Mirage in 1990.

When they signed a lifetime contract with the Mirage in 2001, it was estimated that they had performed 5,000 shows at the casino for 10 million fans since 1990 and had raised more than $ 1 billion. That adds to thousands of shows elsewhere in previous years.

"Throughout Las Vegas history, no artist has meant more to developing Las Vegas' global reputation as the entertainment capital of the world than Siegfried and Roy," said Terry Lanni, president of MGM Mirage, the parent company. from the casino. the attack.

The couple gained international recognition for helping save white tigers and white lions from extinction. Its $ 10 million compound was home to dozens of rare animals over the years. White lions and white tigers were the result of a preservation program that began in the 1980s.

"The good news is that white tigers and white lions are entering the 21st century," Horn said in a 1999 interview with The Associated Press. "The bad news is that if we don't do something with tigers in the wild, they will disappear."

The Siegfried and Roy show, which incorporated animal antics and magic tricks, featured about 20 white tigers and lions, and the number varied by night. The show also featured other exotic animals, including an elephant.

"Their show is so fast that the viewer only has time to gasp before the next glare," wrote an Associated Press critic in 1989 when they performed their act in New York.

“A white car drives on stage, as Liberace used to do, bringing a white tiger mother and three cubs. Roy rides an elephant, which disappears and then reappears. In the end, a 650-pound white tiger climbs onto a globe. With Roy on his back, they are thrown into the air. "

"It's a Las Vegas show and it's non-stop entertainment. New Yorkers are not too sophisticated for this."

A spectacular further development for the Mirage opened with a striking "Star Wars,quot; setting and Horn and Fischbacher arrived in their own mini space capsules. Another segment had Horn sitting on a 30-foot (9.1-meter) pyramid that was "destroyed,quot; by an explosion and fire, leaving him levitating above the stage.

It was halfway through a performance on October 3, 2003, when Horn was alone on stage with the tiger and suddenly pounced on him.

Horn, who had turned 59 that day, had never been injured during a show before, "not a scratch, not an animal," said Bernie Yuman, the couple's lifelong manager at the time.

He said he thought Montecore, a 7-year-old man, was distracted by something in the audience and Horn was trying to calm him down. Horn himself later said that he passed out and that the tiger was trying to help him by dragging him offstage, although animal experts questioned that possibility.

An investigation by the US Department of Agriculture. USA He explored a variety of theories, but was unable to come to a conclusion about what caused the tiger attack. In its final report, the USDA also said that the show's producers were unable to protect the audience because there was no barrier separating the exotic animals from the crowd.

In October 2006, three years after the attack, Horn and Fischbacher attended their induction to the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Horn's speech was slow at times and he walked a little slow, but he called the event "a deeply emotional experience."

Born in Nordenham, Germany, Horn met Fischbacher on a cruise ship in 1957. Fischbacher performed the magic tricks, while Horn became his assistant, and finally suggested using the cheetah on the spot.

They perfected their animal magic show at small clubs in Germany and Switzerland in the mid-1960s. Their break came at a Monte Carlo casino when an agent from the public invited them to Las Vegas. The couple made their debut at the Tropicana hotel-casino in the late 1960s.

Illusionists became popular in the 1970s, receiving their first star billing in 1978 as headliners for Stardust's "Lido de Paris,quot;. Her "Beyond Belief,quot; show opened in 1981 on the Frontier and played for thousands for over seven years.

When Horn and Fischbacher became US citizens in 1988, an elated Horn said, "Being American means all the things we believe in."

Horn once fed a prematurely born white lion cub by hand, starting with an eyedropper. But when a cub was donated to a zoo, Horn said he was heartbroken.

"When you love something, the hardest thing is to let it go," he said. "But this is what Siegfried and Roy do. We live our dreams and fulfill our destiny. "

The funeral service will be private, with an expected public memorial.