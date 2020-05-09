Sheridan Smith gives birth to her first child

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Huntsman: Winter & # 39; s War & # 39; Announces on her social networks that she has welcomed a bouncing baby, her first child with future husband Jamie Horn.

Up News Info –

British actress Sheridan Smith she has received her first child with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

%MINIFYHTMLde43e9dfadcfd8cae7fc865a094a8b9717%

The 38-year-old "Cilla" star announced the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, May 9, 2020, sharing a sweet photo of her newborn holding her finger.

%MINIFYHTMLde43e9dfadcfd8cae7fc865a094a8b9718%

"Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed by love," he wrote.

<br />

The Brit has been making an informational movie to help other moms-to-be during their pregnancy.

"I am making a documentary about what is best for mom and baby when you are pregnant," she tweeted, urging other pregnant women to send her "concerns, tips, and questions."

Sheridan confirmed that she was pregnant via Twitter and Instagram in October 2019, calling motherhood her "most important role to date."