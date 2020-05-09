Shelley Luther Says She Wants To Hand Out GoFundMe Money, Help 2 Laredo Women Arrested For Opening Beauty Services – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLae99d4786540c1bb3d5468ea0495579d17%

After Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther was released from jail Thursday afternoon, the question remained as to what she would do with the $ 500,000 a GoFundMe page raised for her since the situation began two weeks ago.

On Friday, Luther stood in front of his Dallas business, Salon A La Mode, and discussed what he plans to do with the money. His comments also came after US Senator Ted Cruz visited his salon in the morning to offer support and cut his hair.

Luther has been in a nearly two-week fight with local officials after he reopened his salon despite defying orders to stay home. Dallas Judge Eric Moye found her in contempt of court Tuesday after she refused to apologize for her actions, which included publicly breaking a county cease and desist letter.

She was sentenced to seven days in prison on Tuesday, but with the help of state leaders like Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott, she was released on Thursday.

Throughout her struggle, supporters have been donating to a GoFundMe page that was created for her. He finally met his goal of $ 500,000. Now Luther says he wants to spread that wealth to those who need it.

After using some of that money to help her pay her legal fees and her mortgage, she says she also has other plans in mind.

“We have already planned to spread some of that gift today in South Dallas. I've already reached out, trying to get in touch with the two ladies in Laredo and I'd like to pay any of their attorneys' fees, any subpoenas they have, and maybe give them a little money up front. ” Luther said.

The two Laredo women Luther mentioned are Ana Isabel Castro-García, 31, and Brenda Stephanie Mata, 20. They were both arrested on April 15 for allegedly offering beauty services from their homes, which also violates orders. emergency during the pandemic. The couple was released on bail that same day.

Abbott also mentioned the two women after he amended their executive orders on Wednesday to eliminate jail time for violating those orders.

Despite the backlash he received from other small business owners, Luther said he believes his fight helped lead to Abbott's orders earlier this week that allowed businesses like salons and barbershops to reopen on Friday, May 8, 10. days before the leaders believed. those places would reopen.

"He had to do what he thought was right in this situation, and if they support it or not … if they own a salon, they will open 10 days earlier," Luther said.

"And do you think it's because of you?" Up News Info 11 reporter Jack Fink asked. "I think it has a lot to do with my case," she replied.

Salons and barbershops are now reopening in Texas, but with current restrictions that still follow social distancing guidelines. Last week, businesses such as retail stores and restaurants reopened at 25% capacity.