Shay Mitchell says she is very excited for her mother's first day since she welcomed her daughter Atlas!

Shay Mitchell is new to motherhood and all that that entails so she can't help but feel very excited for her first Mother's Day as a mother! As you know, the actress gave birth to her daughter about 7 months ago and the celebrity shared during a new interview that she would not object to being "spoiled,quot; during the holidays tomorrow, although there is something even more important, according to her.

Another thing she doesn't mind is spending her first Mother's Day as a mother while in quarantine!

Shay is quite happy that she can at least get through the special day with her bundle of joy, her daughter Atlas, and a few immediate family members including her man Matte Babel!

The 33-year-old actress emphasized that having these people close is the most important thing to her.

During her conversation with HollywoodLife, Michelle told the media that: "I think it's totally fine (to be quarantined on Mother's Day), we can still do the most important thing, which is to spend time together." We don't have much planned. We will probably make delicious food and hang out. However, I would not refuse to be a bit spoiled for the day. "

At the time of the interview, Shay was promoting his association with Pampers and the Share the Love campaign.

The star explained that the campaign aims to show mothers a bit of gratitude for everything they do.

"Moms play an extraordinary role in the lives of their families and sometimes the best gift of all is to receive recognition and a 'thank you' for all the hard work, and that is what this campaign is all about. Parenting it is a learning curve, a constant exercise in loss of control, and it is important that all women who are also mothers feel supported by their community, "she explained.



