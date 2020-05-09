Sharon Osbourne moved by the surprise of daughter Kelly on mother's day

Sharon is moved when her daughter Kelly Osbourne surprises her with a special Mother's Day gift and the presenter shows it to her co-hosts and fans on her TV show & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;.
Up News Info –
Kelly Osbourne surprised mom Sharon with a special Mother's Day gift during an appearance on "The conversation"Friday, May 8, 2020.
The presenters of the American television show celebrated the American holiday ahead of Sunday's main event, when Kelly, who was appearing as a guest on her mother's show, revealed that she had a surprise gift.
"I was saying to my mother, now more than ever, I have realized the importance of my mother. Because when I am afraid, when I do not know what is happening and you see all these people suffering, sometimes you just need your mother" , she said.
"My mother has been so amazing to me, because I've been alone most of the time, and without her, I don't think I could have gotten over it. So, I love you mom."
Kelly presented Sharon with a couple of gifts for her beloved dog Bella, a dog stroller and a new dress, and the gesture visibly moved the mother of three.
Sharon said, "I just love and adore my Kelly Tots. I can't thank you for everything you do for my life. In my day, there isn't a day when you don't make me happy, even when you're naughty. I love you very much."
%MINIFYHTML5731457f7b7ab432703f744beb94a3db17%