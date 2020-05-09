Season finale of & # 39; Magnum P.I. & # 39; Night Ends, Network Tie – Up News Info

The season finale of Magnum P.I. on CBS beat ABC Shark tank for top honors in early grades on Friday. Although they both sported a 0.7, Magnum P.I. had a larger P2 + audience, beating 6685 at Shark tank 4557.

Magnum P.I. it aired consecutive episodes for its season finale (recently renewed for a third season). Guest appearances of Hawaii Five-0 & # 39; s Ian Anthony Dale and Kimee Bamilero, Corbin Bernsen and Cowboy Cerrone of MMA helped increase interest in the 9 PM and 10 PM spaces.

Previously, the season finale for MacGyver He came in with a solid 0.6. The show, which had its season cut short by the pandemic, which halted production, will return for a fifth season.

In the network's overall career, it was a three-way tie between NBC, CBS, and ABC.

On NBC The blacklist it hit 0.5, holding steady over last week's numbers, with newsmag Date scoring 0.6, tied for the top in its two-hour time slot. The show described the shooting down of the polygamist Warren Jeffs.

As mentioned, ABC saw Shark tank plays a 0.7 while 20/20 He was at 0.5 with his attention on the alleged killer of the Chicago Bears star's girlfriend, who is now serving a double life sentence.

Fox saw the WWE Friday Night SmackDown jump with a 0.5.

Finally, The CW had a special Masters of illusion: impossible escapes to 0.1, while the Dynasty the end of the third season reached 0.1.