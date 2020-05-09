Scott Disick was "concerned,quot; about how Kim and Kourtney's relationship would affect their children

After the Kourtney and Kim Kardashian fight, Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney's three children, worried about how their drama would affect their children together. As fans of keeping up with the Kardashians You know, Scott has three children with Kourtney: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Scott, Kim, and Khloe recently met to discuss and plan how Kim and Kourtney were going to repair their broken relationship. Fans will remember an April episode of keeping up with the Kardashians when the two older sisters in the family had a physical altercation.

The incident in question, which left Kim with a scratch, caused a massive rift between the two, and his brotherhood has been on shaky ground ever since. During an episode of the show, Kim revealed that Kourtney has already tried to fix things.

Kim claims that Kourtney spoke to him on the phone and asked if they could meet soon. Everyone speculated that she may have felt pressure to apologize for her upcoming trip to Armenia with the founder of KKW Beauty and her children.

Scott says in the video that he is trying to understand how they will get along in Armenia because their children will be there with them. Disick went on to imply that it was unreasonable to assume that they could simply speak a day before the trip and that everything would be fine.

As noted above, Scott and Kourtney have a 10-year-old boy named Mason, Penelope, 7, and their son Reign, 5. Scott and Kourtney dated for years until they finally canceled it permanently in 2015. They have not reconciled since.

Shelli Azoff, Kim's close friend, later joined the conversation on the phone and said it was surprising to see that they had had such a terrible physical altercation.

A few days after the episode aired, Kim shared that her mother's Kris Jenner was very upset after their dispute. During his appearance in Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon In March, Kim explained that the altercation was "quite intense."

Ad

Kardashian's sister speculated that it might have something to do with Kourtney's growing unwillingness to continue filming for Keeping up with the Kardashians.



Post views:

0 0