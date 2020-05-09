Scott Disick cared for his children after Kim and Kourtney fight

would do Kourtney Kardashian he apologized to Kim Kardashian if you had not planned your trip to Armenia?

That same question was addressed in this extra clip from season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians. As fans of the show surely know, Kim and Kourtney had a shocking physical altercation after the KKW Beauty boss criticized their sister's work ethic.

Although the famous sisters were able to make peace, it seems that the family was quite baffled by Kourtney's behavior shortly after the dramatic incident. In the additional video above, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, discuss the aftermath of the unexpected fight.

"If I hadn't contacted Kourt, she would never have contacted me, which is crazy," says the American magnate about an exchange of text messages with the older Kardashian.

"She reached out to me," adds Kim. "And then she said, 'Can we see each other tonight? Because I have a good day tomorrow.'

Hearing this, Khloe bends over and repeats that her sister's actions are "crazy." Understandably, with Kim and Kourtney's trip to Armenia just around the corner, Scott is concerned about how the drama will affect his children. Mason (10) Penelope (7) and Reign (5)