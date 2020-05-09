Scott Disick cared for his children after Kim and Kourtney fight

would do Kourtney Kardashian he apologized to Kim Kardashian if you had not planned your trip to Armenia?
That same question was addressed in this extra clip from season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians. As fans of the show surely know, Kim and Kourtney had a shocking physical altercation after the KKW Beauty boss criticized their sister's work ethic.
Although the famous sisters were able to make peace, it seems that the family was quite baffled by Kourtney's behavior shortly after the dramatic incident. In the additional video above, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick, discuss the aftermath of the unexpected fight.
"If I hadn't contacted Kourt, she would never have contacted me, which is crazy," says the American magnate about an exchange of text messages with the older Kardashian.
"She reached out to me," adds Kim. "And then she said, 'Can we see each other tonight? Because I have a good day tomorrow.'
Hearing this, Khloe bends over and repeats that her sister's actions are "crazy." Understandably, with Kim and Kourtney's trip to Armenia just around the corner, Scott is concerned about how the drama will affect his children. Mason (10) Penelope (7) and Reign (5)
"I am trying to understand Armenia, because it obviously has to do with my children." Flip it like Disick Star Comments "What do you think? Are you going to sit down a day before and then take a plane around the world?"
Following Scott's point, Khloe theorizes that Kourtney is only apologizing "because there is a deadline."
"That's probably true," says Scott with a smile.
Their conversation is interrupted by a call from a family friend. Shelli Azoff, who jokes that he would not bet on Kim in a "fist fight or duel,quot;.
"I can't believe you guys really fought with your fists," Shelli adds by phone. "Kendall (Jenner) showed me the photos, the scratches. I said "OMG!"
While Kim worries that he "has scars," Shelli assures him that they will fade away.
"My mother has scars on Kourtney's hand scratching her," Kim replies.
"If I took off my shirt, you'd know what the scars are," Scott jokes.
Watch the heartfelt conversation unfold in the clip above!
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
