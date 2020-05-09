Save on DJI's Osmo Mobile 3, the latest iPad and more for Mother's Day

Tomorrow is Mother's Day, and while the ongoing pandemic is still a nuisance that is probably keeping you from making special plans this year, you can still buy a good gift for a mother in your life. One of those gift ideas is a DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal to stabilize recorded images on a phone, whether the mother likes to shoot in portrait or landscape mode. These come in a special pre-packaged Mother's Day package right now from DJI for $ 139.

In addition to the gimbal (which usually costs around $ 120 on its own), you'll get plenty of goodies for a little more, including a wrist strap, a storage bag, non-slip pads, the Osmo grip tripod, and an Osmo Case laptop, a digital photo frame and an 8GB SD card.

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

If your family owns a Roku TV (from TCL, Sharp, Insignia, or any other brand), a set of Roku wireless speakers can really boost sound performance. Typically $ 200, a pack of two is $ 150 for a limited time from Home Depot or directly through Roku. Please note that each speaker must be plugged into an electrical outlet, but as long as they are within range of your TV, you can place or mount them wherever you want in the room. In addition, they can serve as Bluetooth speakers.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

An iPad is always a good gift, especially if you get it for someone who wants to stay connected to social media and entertain themselves with all the popular streaming services. The latest version of the Apple tablet has a Smart Connector port that allows you to connect a smart keyboard for typing as well.

If you're interested, you've had a $ 80 discount for over a week, and $ 250 for the 32GB model is a solid deal. Best Buy and Amazon have been sold out and sold out all week, so keep an eye on both retailers to see who has the color you want. For Best Buy, if online orders are backed up, there is the option to pick up your order on the sidewalk.