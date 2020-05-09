'Saturday Night Live' opens with Alec Baldwin Drinking Bleach – Up News Info

Saturday night live He began his season 45 finale this weekend with a hat tip for the Class of 2020 and a virtual graduation ceremony. When the cast members appeared on the screen remotely as graduating seniors, they were joined by Alec Baldwin, who reprized his role as President Donald Trump.

Wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, Baldwin warned graduates that the job market is bleak due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"You're actually lucky to graduate right now. There are a lot of exciting new jobs, like grocery gorilla, camera girl, gantry pirate, hobbyist nurse," said Baldwin, before reminding graduates that the coal industry Is another option.

Later, Baldwin started coughing, but he put a bottle of bleach on it and took it as a possible remedy, referring to recent comments by the real President Trump about the potential use of disinfectants to treat the coronavirus.

Baldwin called the drink "good ole invincibility juice.

The episode marked the third episode of the "At Home" program in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The first installment aired on April 11 and was opened by Tom Hanks and featured a musical performance by Chris Martin.

The second episode took place on April 25 and was opened by Brad Pitt, who appeared as Dr. Anthony Fauci (and himself), and featured a special appearance by Miley Cyrus as a musical guest. Latin rapper Bad Bunny also appeared in a sketch.