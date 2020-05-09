Sara Ali Khan reveals Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's plan to join Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan have already made a name for themselves in the industry. He has shown his talent and won hearts across the country with just three films to his credit. However, the public is curious to know if Ibrahim Ali Khan will also follow in his sister's footsteps and continue the film legacy and join the cinema. Today, Sara Ali Khan in an interview spilled some beans on her brother.

When Sara Ali Khan was asked in an interview if Ibrahim was interested in the movies, the young actress said that she could join the movies but that from now on she will have to complete her studies. The Pataudi family has always prioritized education, and therefore Ibrahim will finish his studies and then follow his career choice. Sara added further by saying that her dearest brother could even do a movie studio in Los Angeles before facing the bulbs in Bollywood. It seems that the young man already has his plans in order. A few months when Saif Ali Khan was asked about Ibrahim's film career, the father said that his son is certainly looking to act in any academic job. Jr Khan is eager to roar soon on the big screen.

Muffled, Ibrahim Ali Khan makes many appearances in the funny videos of his sister Sara Ali Khan. The two are seen making some funny tik tok videos or enjoying the funny jokes and hitting. As of now Sara is waiting for her next movie Coolie No. 1 in front of Varun Dhawan, the release of the movie is waiting for better times.