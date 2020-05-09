San Mateo Police Investigates Person Found Dead at Crescent Avenue Home – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – San Mateo Police Department officers Saturday afternoon were at a house in the 800 block of Crescent Avenue in a "active death investigation,quot; and told residents in the area that "You can see yellow tape from police and officers in the area for the next few hours."

San Mateo Police Officer Michael Haobsh said in an email Saturday afternoon that police detectives and the San Mateo County Coroner's Office were on the scene trying to determine if a death there is suspicious or not.

In a message from Nixle to the community around 4:15 p.m. On Saturday, police said the general public is not at risk, with the reported incident "isolated at home."

No further information was available on what the police are specifically investigating immediately available.

