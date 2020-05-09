San Francisco paid $ 30,000 a day for empty hotel rooms during a pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – For weeks, nearly 1,000 hotel rooms for front-line workers have been left empty in San Francisco.

The city leased them when they saw how overwhelmed New York City was when the surge occurred. The move cost about $ 30,000 per day.

But officials now say they overestimated the need. 80% of rooms have not been used regularly in the past few weeks, according to SF Chronicle.

"It's quite shocking, particularly when we were told that one of the reasons we couldn't get people to the rooms was because it costs too much money," said SF supervisor Matt Haney. "Well, a good place to start would be to fill the rooms we already have for people who need them, and not spend as much money on empty rooms."

On Twitter, Mayor London Breed said that we must be flexible when circumstances change.

"UCSF test results show that low-wage workers are being disproportionately impacted, so we are converting 556 unused hotel rooms originally intended for first responders to care for these residents," the tweet read. .

Haney says that many first responders told him that they did not know that these rooms were available to them.

"I am glad that these rooms are now being reused for a population, mostly low-wage workers who need them, but I really wish they had done this weeks ago," he said. "We didn't get answers to the questions he had been asking at the hearings for weeks, as to why there are so many empty rooms."

Each room costs S76 per day. On Friday, for example, there were 751 unoccupied rooms, 445 of which the city pays under its contract. That equates to more than $ 30,000 in one day, according to Human Services Agency numbers obtained by The SF Chronicle.