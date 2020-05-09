San Francisco Hope City restaurants to allow new outdoor dining options after reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The coronavirus economic disaster has directly landed on the service industry. So what can be done to mitigate a crisis that has already forced some restaurants to close permanently?

Often hugged and kissed, the Nozzolino family has been welcoming guests to their cozy North Beach restaurant, Franchino, since 1989.

"(Diners) shared food, or had some wine left over, they shared with the next table," said Josephine Nozzolino. "People came here for family, for friends, for something different than being in a place where people don't know you."

The pandemic, say the Nozzolinos, has left them with no choice but to finish that race.

"A big reason we realized that it would be difficult to continue, apart from the pure economy, was how we do it," explains Maria Nozzolino. "How do we give the same experience?" The family says the business landscape was already challenging. They don't expect that to change.

"For us, it was a perfect storm of events that happened," said Maria Nozzolino. "But I think it is an integral part of what most San Francisco small businesses will face when they reopen."

"When we reopen, we can only do so at less than 50% of its capacity," said Craig Stoll, owner of Pizzeria Delfina. "Therefore, any space we can get would be really useful."

Stoll is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to reopen and is among those pressuring the city to give restaurants more space. Turns out, you have something right outside your front door.

"We have the parklet but we are not currently allowed to serve guests," Stoll said. "Even if we were, they couldn't drink beer, wine, or cocktails."

"If everyone can work together, I think we can make this happen pretty quickly," said Laurie Thomas of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. She sees potential seats in any number of places.

"Seats on maybe some streets if we could arrange a closing time, things like that," said Thomas. "Seating in public spaces, parks, or perhaps Union Square."

But, for each potential option, there will be layers of complexity.

"Certainly the MTA, maybe some zoning," said Thomas. "The tables and chairs allow it, which is under DPW."

The question is: how fast can all that be resolved?

"You know, small businesses can't afford to run a deficit," said Thomas. "We are not the federal government."

For now, restaurants can only wait to see what the future rules bring and if they pull out, as they have lost much, if not all, of their businesses.

"When we are allowed to reopen, we need to know what to do and what we can do," Stoll said. "And we have to plan it now."

Mayor London Breed's office says they are looking for possible ways to address the capacity issue and are trying to come up with some formal plans.