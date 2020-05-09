San Diego Comic-Con @ Home announced, flaunting no lines, badges for everyone – Up News Info

Nerds around the world felt they had been given a wedge when San Diego Comic-Con had to cancel its annual July event.

But wait, there's more. The conference announced Friday that a home version of the event will air this summer, the date to be announced.

"Coming soon … Free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, skip the line, pets welcome, badges for everyone and a front row seat for … Comic-Con at Home," the announcement video stated.

The convention was originally scheduled to begin on July 23. Presumably, the digital version will take place on that date.

The festival's producers promised a return to the live event next year from July 22 to 25, 2021, when the cancellation was originally announced. “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan their conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely on their events for a significant portion of their livelihood, they hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns could lessen by the summer. Continuous monitoring of health warnings and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year. "