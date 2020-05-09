Salmon doesn't bite but fishing is good as Sonoma Co. reopens launch of boat under COVID-19 rules – Up News Info San Francisco

BODEGA BAY (KPIX) – The boat launch from Westside Regional Park in Bodega Bay reopened on Friday after the popular recreational activity was suspended due to COVID-19 staying home. That was good news for the salmon fishermen.

The frustrated fishermen of Sonoma County did not take long to discover that the boat ramps are now open. It is the salmon season.

"I heard about it, around 8 o'clock last night and decided I was going to fish, I called in sick," says Greg Torini.

Torini says six long weeks have passed.

"It was better than sitting at home, I'll give you that. But the fishing wasn't great," he said. "Well, the fishing was great, but the catch sucked."

Ship after ship came back empty but it just didn't matter. Everyone who spoke to KPIX 5 said they were happy to be back in the water, including 11-year-old Sawyer. He and his father started planning this trip last night. Mom says Sawyer was going crazy.

"Today it has endured the six weeks," he said.

Sawyer said he was watching television when, "My dad said we were going to the water and I said let's go!"

Sawyer has been fishing since he was about two years old.

Guidelines for social distancing are still required, except for immediate family members.

The sheriff's boat was also there. They were cheerful and polite as they performed equipment checks to ensure everyone was safe, yet there was no salmon to be seen.