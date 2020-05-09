Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez talk about their new song Tere Bina

As netizens go wild with Jacqueline Fernández's latest song, Genda Phool, and continue to copy her footsteps and tik-toks, the actress is ready to vibrate our small and smartphone screens with another song and this time with nothing. less than Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernández have filmed a song titled Tere Bina. The romantic song will be released soon, but the Kick and Race 3 actors discussed the song in conversation with Waluscha D’Souza and released it on their Instagram account. In the video, Waluscha is seen interviewing the duo about the song and how it was so different from filming their other songs, as this is done in the midst of Salman Khan's Panman farm run-in and without any team or personal to make them look perfect for the video. . Tere Bina is sung by Salman Khan and the two actors are seen speaking frankly about the instant filming and how this song is truly special to them. Jacqueline even says that since they had enough time and filming was not running on a fixed schedule, she could pay attention to every detail during filming and even take a look at the props and learn about filming.

Now we can't wait to witness the chemistry between the two actors in this song and take a look at the famous farm. Salman Khan had even released a song called Pyaar Karona two weeks ago in the middle of the shutdown. The actor has stayed on his favorite farm with few of his friends and family. Even in the midst of the confinement, he makes sure his charity work continues and he sees himself distributing the essentials to those in need from his farm.