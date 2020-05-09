Ruthie Ann Miles welcomes girl Hope Elizabeth after tragic loss

It's a girl! And her name is Hope Elizabeth.

Tony Award Winning Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein She recently welcomed a new family member and shared a photo on Instagram that said, "Welcome to the world, Baby Hope Elizabeth."

"Three generations of April babies," said the legend, celebrating what is obviously a family tradition.

The actress first shared news of her pregnancy in March.

"We would like to announce our happy news," said Miles at the time of the announcement. "We are expecting another child this spring! Thanks especially to all those who supported us after the accident, continually raised us in prayer and sprinkled us with Love, encouraged us, let us be and cry for these two years … and now rejoice with us in this new life. "

In March 2018, Miles, who was pregnant at the time, had a car accident that tragically killed her four-year-old daughter, Abigail, and her unborn child. The actress was due to give birth a few weeks later and planned to name baby Sophia.