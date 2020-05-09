Rural parents, students react to graduation ban in person – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – High school graduations will look very different this year.

State health and education officials on Friday banned large in-person ceremonies, including high school gyms and soccer fields. They are encouraging remote graduations and parades of cars without close contact.

“We really miss relating to children. It's really hard not to see the kids and be with them on a daily basis, "said Bonnie Jungles, principal at Holy Trinity School in Winsted.

The school believes that the smaller the class, the stronger the bond. This year, 8 older people have put on their caps and gowns, but they may not even be seen in them.

"We have been waiting for guidance from the governor on what graduation might look like. We have not yet made a formal plan," Jungels said.

The high school gym is where graduation is celebrated each year at Holy Trinity. With only eight families, they feel they can safely separate and still have a ceremony.

But the school may have another option if church services can return.

"So, being an exclusively Catholic school, we can have the opportunity to have a great social distance for a graduation ceremony," said Jungels.

While trusting that, parents and future graduates reacted to the state's decision.

"You absolutely can make an exception," said mother Katie Mendoza.

Mendoza's son Simon is in his last year. She understands that safety is the priority. But she feels that a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a small class is affected by a big decision.

“I understand that I do not have it in a closed space, but we have a huge soccer field and open spaces. Even if the number of people attending is limited, I think they should allow that to happen, "Mendoza said.

"I'm just going to wear my cap and gown in front of my house taking photos," said senior Mason Huynh.

Holy Trinity is also affected by the cancellation of Winstock, a country music concert that takes place every year. The money from that will help finance the school. So now they are turning to online fundraising to help make up the difference.