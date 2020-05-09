Royal Court Theater will broadcast the empty auditorium live amid the permanent coronavirus blockade

Instagram

The famous London theater is slated to go online for a new performance installation created by Hester Chillingworth in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

The Royal Court Theater in London will broadcast its empty auditorium live as part of a new on-site performance facility.

%MINIFYHTML8bdd69794a2236cbda32c3e201bc0e7915%

The idea for "Caretaker" was created by the theater creator. Hester Chillingworth And you'll see the uninhabited stage presented online, with the video occasionally punctuated by clever audio messages.

%MINIFYHTML8bdd69794a2236cbda32c3e201bc0e7916%

Although little is known about the company, according to local sources, "more often, there will be silence." It is unknown how long the Chillingworth performance facility will last.

The artistic director of the royal court, Vicky FeatherstoneHe said: "Hester approached us a few weeks ago with this beautiful idea, an offering, a place to think and look at our empty space."

"The challenge for all of us is immense: the theater and the places where people gather to share stories and entertain themselves are at risk in the future," he added. "Hester is giving us a new space right now to be in. We don't know how long it will last …"

The live stream will debut at 7:30 p.m. BST here.