Roy Horn of ‘Siegfried & Roy’ dies at 75 due to coronavirus

Roy Horn, part of the famous animal-loving illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, died at the age of 75 due to complications from COVID-19. Horn passed away at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas on Friday, May 8, after testing positive for the new coronavirus last month.

According to People magazine, at the time Horn tested positive, its publicist said the artist was "responding well to treatment." Unfortunately, things quickly got worse.

Horn's partner Siegried Fischbacher said in a statement that the world had lost one of the greats of magic, but that it had lost its best friend.

“From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy or Roy without Siegfried, ”said Siegfried. “Roy was a fighter all his life, even during these last days. I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that finally took Roy 's life. "

Horn and Fischbacher have been a team for more than 50 years. They met on board a cruise ship and started performing together at a nightclub and put a tiger on it. Tony Azzie discovered the duo in 1967 and brought them to Las Vegas.

Siegried and Roy rose to fame in the 1990s thanks to their spectacular shows at the Mirage Resort and Casino that ran from 1990 to 2003.

The popular show came to an abrupt end in 2003 after one of Siegfried and Roy's white tigers, a massive 600-pound animal named Montecore, attacked Roy on stage in the middle of his act.

The attack left Roy partially paralyzed after suffering a stroke and losing a significant amount of blood. However, Roy always claimed that Montecore really helped him and dragged him offstage. Roy claimed that he had "passed out on stage and fallen,quot; due to his high blood pressure and the energy level of the program.

Montecore looked at me with his big blue eyes and was confused, so he grabbed me by the neck. He took me aside so he could take care of me, "said Roy Las Vegas Weekly in 2013. “But we have to rectify, he never attacked me. If a tiger attacks you, you are finished.



