Ross Infant celebrates his first birthday by being named the new baby Gerber – Up News Info San Francisco

ROSS (Up News Info SF) – It was a whole Saturday for little Magnolia Earl. She was celebrating her first birthday with a celebration with her Marin County adoptive family and has also just been chosen as this year's Gerber Spokesbaby.

At the beginning of the year, the iconic baby food company holds a national photography contest to select a baby who will be the face of its products for next year.

Ross's Little Magnolia captured the hearts of the jury with her cheery expression, playful smile, and warm, engaging gaze.

It was chosen from more than 327,000 entries submitted through photosearch.gerber.com where families could upload photos, videos, and share stories. As the newest Gerber Spokesbaby, Magnolia represents every Gerber baby, and her family's story serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone in Gerber – the promise to do anything for the baby.

"Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets," helps Courtney Earl, Magnolia's mother, in a press release. "His personality is more than happy and joyful."

Courtney said that on May 9, 2019, her family received a call from the adoption agency that there was a future mother who was in labor.

"We hit the road, had a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later this sweet baby was born," Courtney said. "Adoption is incredibly special to our family's history. Winning the photo search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia's story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are formed."

Magnolia has two older sisters in Earl's home: Whitney, who is 12, and Charlotte, who is 8 and also adopted.

“At a time when we long for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that unite us: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes far beyond biology, "said Bill Partyka, Gerber's president and CEO, in the statement.

In addition to the opportunity to appear on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Magnolia and her family received a cash prize of $ 25,000, $ 1,000 in Gerber children's clothing, $ 1,000 from Walmart and phones. with one year of free unlimited Verizon service.