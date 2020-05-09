Rocket Report: Military Space Plane Returns to Platform, SLS Engine Costs Soar

%MINIFYHTML4fe0236ad1a3bfda7f73d37c6cf83e9615%

Welcome to Issue 2.43 of the Rocket Report! This is probably the longest report we've released, and it is due to over-reporting in the launch world. A lot is happening, especially on the small side of things, and we are doing our best to stay on top of everything.

We especially recommend international advice.

Virgin Orbit Aims For Its First Launch This Month? Virgin Orbit could attempt its first orbital test launch later this month over the Pacific Ocean southwest of Los Angeles, Spaceflight Now reports. This launch would limit a development program for a small air-launched satellite operator that started in earnest eight years ago. A dedicated mission on LauncherOne costs $ 12 million.

A great time for a small release. … Virgin Orbit completed a cryogenic captive transport test of the LauncherOne rocket on April 12, demonstrating the performance of the launch vehicle, its Boeing 747 transport jet, telemetry and tracking systems, and ground equipment. Another source confirmed to Up News Info that the company is working to launch its first rocket during the second half of this month. (presented by JohnCarter17 and Ken the Bin)

Virgin will also launch its rocket from Guam. On Thursday, the Virgin Orbit subsidiary that provides launch services for the US national security community. USA He announced that he has signed a new agreement with the Department of the Air Force, which allows the company's LauncherOne system to carry out missions to space from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

Looking for responsive launch … Virgin Orbit and its subsidiary VOX Space expressed interest in launching from the Pacific Island of Guam in mid-2019. Due to Guam's low latitude and clear launch trajectories in almost all directions, the LauncherOne system Unique and mobile, the company can effectively cater to all orbital inclinations, such as delivering up to 450 kg to a 500 km equatorial orbit. The Air Force STP-27VP mission will be the first launch from Guam.

Rocket Lab resumes launch operations. The New Zealand-based company said in a press release on Thursday that it has resumed preparations for its next launch of Electron after the reduction of COVID-19 restrictions at Launch Complex 1. The mission will launch payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA and the University. from New South Wales. The launch was originally scheduled for March 27.

Returning to speed quickly … After returning to operations with established security measures, the company completed a successful wet dress trial on May 7. The company said it plans to announce a 14-day launch window for the mission soon. "Our focus in recent years has been to structure Rocket Lab teams and operations in a way that allows for rapid production and launch capability to quickly respond to our customers' needs and launch launch operations in a matter of days, "said CEO Peter Beck.

COVID-19 hinders Japanese startups. Interstellar Technologies, a Japanese startup, was set to test launch its demo rocket on May 2. But less than four days before the countdown, the project was abruptly blocked by a city on the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan, citing concerns about the coronavirus, News About Japan's reports. The company (which is also based in Hokkaido) says it has yet to set a new release date, which could take months or even a year.

Funds focus on portfolio companies … The city's mayor says the farmers opposed the launch and feared the rocket would attract crowds of people who could carry the virus to their community. The delay not only delays the company's plan to develop a commercial rocket, but also puts severe strain on its cash position. The virus is also exacerbating the ability of Japanese companies like Ale Co. to raise funds. (presented by tsunam)

Firefly obtains the "quality,quot; certification. The Texas-based rocket company announced this week that it received AS9100 Quality Certification. This certification is a widely used and standardized quality management practice across the aerospace industry, reports NASASpaceFlight.com.

Approaching launch … This will allow Firefly to move from the development phase to the production phase, as Firefly is preparing for the first flight of the Alpha rocket. As part of this process, Firefly has required all suppliers to be AS9100 certified to ensure quality assurance, as qualification tests begin for full production capabilities. Firefy is still aiming for summer 2020 for Alpha's first release. (presented by Ken the Bin and platykurtic)

Progress made on explosive rocket engines. Rotating detonation engines, or RDEs, sound like something out of science fiction, but the concept is as old as the space age. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, aerospace engineers working on rocket engines imagined RDEs as a way to turn a problem into a solution. The idea is to use a series of controlled explosions to propel a rocket into space.

Much work remains to be done … Now Kareem Ahmed and a team of researchers from the University of Central Florida and the US Air Force. USA They published the results of testing the first rotary knock engine that used hydrogen and oxygen as a propellant, reports Wired. The promise of these engines is that, in theory, they are lighter, faster, and cheaper than traditional rocket engines. The first phase of this work involves understanding precisely what is happening and how to control things. (presented by aluhut, danneely, platykurtic, and killswitch1984)

SpaceShipTwo makes its first test flight from New Mexico. The WhiteKnightTwo aircraft (owned by Scaled Composites), with the VSS SpaceShipTwo unit (owned by Virgin Galactic) deputy, took off shortly before 11 a.m. ET last Friday from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico. After reaching a planned altitude of approximately 15,000 meters, WhiteKnightTwo launched SpaceShipTwo, which slid onto the spaceport runway, SpaceNews reports.

First clients, when? … Virgin said it would begin preparations for the next test immediately, starting with a review of the data collected from this flight. He did not say when that test flight would take place or if it would be another glide flight or a powered test flight. Separately, the company reported a loss of $ 60 million in the first quarter of 2020. (presented by Ken the Bin and JohnCarter17)

Georgia space port proposal still in limbo. Camden County partnered with an investment group to push plans for a spaceport off the Georgia coast as the Federal Aviation Administration is evaluating whether to approve the controversial project, reports Parabolic Arc. The county seeks to launch small rockets from the location.

Waiting for the feds … It is unclear whether the FAA will issue a space port license for the site. The agency has raised a number of safety concerns about the planned facility, which would see launch vehicles fly over the Cumberland Islands. A group of owners with property on the islands has launched a campaign against the proposed spaceport for security reasons. The chance that a local congressman will try himself is unlikely to help in the case of the spaceport. (Presented by Ken the Bin and JohnCarter17)