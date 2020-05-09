Rock Legend Little Richard Dead at 87

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Getty Images
Music has lost one of its brightest stars.
On Saturday morning, it became known that Little Richard has died. The music icon and founding father of Rock & # 39; n & # 39; Roll was 87 years old.
Known for his incredibly popular hits like "Tutti-Frutti,quot;, "Long Tall Sally,quot;, "All Around the World,quot; and "Ready Teddy,quot; (to name a few), his decades-long career has inspired and influenced many artists, including some of the biggest: The Beatles, The prince and David Bowie.
Little Richard's bassist, Charles Glenn, told TMZ that the music legend had been ill for almost two months, but it is unclear what he was ill with and if that was what caused his death.
Additionally, Glenn told the store that Little Richard passed away at his Tennessee home and was surrounded by loved ones, which included his brother, sister, and son.
The bassist claimed to have spoken to the deceased star on March 27, and Little Richard asked him to visit him. However, Glenn said that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, could not.
Since the news of the rock icon's death, many celebrities and fans have turned to social media to share their heartbreak.
"Sadly, little Richard passed away today. Founding father of Rock and Roll, his contributions simply cannot be overstated." Gene Simmons wrote in Twitter. "I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was impressed by his presence. He said," I am the architect of Rock And Roll. "Amen! Rest in peace."
Juicy j shared, "R.I.P. Rock & Roll Legend Little Richard,quot;.
"God bless little Richard,quot; Roy Orbison said, along with a photo of him and the late music star. "The great hero of Rock & # 39; N & # 39; Roll has died today. The loss of Earth. The gain of heaven."
Bette Midler expressed his sadness at the news.
"#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code because he was scammed by) so many artists," he shared. "Watch his YouTube shows to see what I mean. I met him on,quot; Down and Out in Beverly Hills, "which was so funny. What a legacy. God bless him, Richard."
"Little Richard, known for his flamboyant and energetic performances, has died,quot; George Takei set. "This old,quot; Tutti Fruitti "will miss his style and style. Play the keys among the stars now, sir. We will miss him."
At this time, the cause of Little Richard's death is unknown.
