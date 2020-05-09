Rock Legend Little Richard Dead at 87

Music has lost one of its brightest stars.

On Saturday morning, it became known that Little Richard has died. The music icon and founding father of Rock & # 39; n & # 39; Roll was 87 years old.

Known for his incredibly popular hits like "Tutti-Frutti,quot;, "Long Tall Sally,quot;, "All Around the World,quot; and "Ready Teddy,quot; (to name a few), his decades-long career has inspired and influenced many artists, including some of the biggest: The Beatles, The prince and David Bowie.

Little Richard's bassist, Charles Glenn, told TMZ that the music legend had been ill for almost two months, but it is unclear what he was ill with and if that was what caused his death.

Additionally, Glenn told the store that Little Richard passed away at his Tennessee home and was surrounded by loved ones, which included his brother, sister, and son.

The bassist claimed to have spoken to the deceased star on March 27, and Little Richard asked him to visit him. However, Glenn said that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, could not.