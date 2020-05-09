Rock and roll pioneer Little Richard passed away at 87

concord.com

The hit maker & # 39; Good Golly, Miss Molly & # 39; He died at the age of 87 after several years of health problems that included hip problems, a stroke, and a heart attack.

Rock and roll pioneer Little Richard He has died at 87 years old.

The star, real name Richard Penniman, had been in poor health for several years, suffered from hip problems, a stroke and a heart attack, and her son Danny Penniman He confirmed his passing to Rolling Stone on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The cause of death remains unknown.

Richard was known for his outrageous piano playing style, dressed in heavy makeup and brightly colored clothing, and is cited as a major influence by the late hitmaker. The prince.

He found fame in the 1950s with the songs "Tutti Frutti", "Lucille" and "Good Golly, Miss Molly", and influenced generations of musicians, including AC DC and The Beatles.

Richard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of his first group of members in 1986. He was also inducted into the Composers Hall of Fame.