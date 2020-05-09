Rita Wilson Celebrates Frontline Workers of Coronavirus in New Song

The singer of & # 39; Sleepless in Seattle & # 39; pays tribute to front-line workers who risk their lives in the midst of the current global coronavirus pandemic in his latest single.

Up News Info –

Rita Wilson She has released a new country song in tribute to essential workers after recovering from the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLa238ce14913f94013f9ffd31348d7c9d17%

The actress also released an accompanying music video on Friday, May 8, 2020 for "Where & # 39; s My Country Song?" which she recorded to celebrate single mothers and other women who have been working on the front lines during the pandemic.

"I felt like there was something to be said about the fact that so many essential workers now in the United States are women," he tells Billboard about the song, which was released just in time for Mother's Day in the United States on Sunday.

"They really are unrecognized heroes. So I wanted to write a song recognizing them. It was an opportunity to focus on that."

"You don't listen to a lot of songs about single moms," adds Rita.

%MINIFYHTMLa238ce14913f94013f9ffd31348d7c9d18%

<br />

The "Insomnia in Seattle"Star practiced strict social distancing protocols with his producer Mikal Blue and the other musicians they worked with while recording "Where & # 39; s My Country Song?" in the study.

"I have immunity to antibodies against the coronavirus, so I'm a little bit confident," she shares. "But I was still practicing social distancing just to be 100 percent sure and make sure everyone was comfortable."

The actress is fully healed after she and husband Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.