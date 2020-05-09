RIP Roy Horn, a true tiger king

%MINIFYHTML7b8a388720dcb98888481d03284300e215%

Image: Getty

Did you know that Roy Horn, half of the ravishing Siegfried and RoyDid you once take a cheetah out of a zoo and put it on a cruise in a laundry bag? And then he proceeded to convince Siegfried Fischbacher to do magic tricks with the cheetah for the cruise passengers? I've been (embarrassingly) on my fair share cruises, and the closest I've ever been to a live animal on a ship is the art of elephant-shaped towels with sunglasses that I sometimes found in my bed. It goes without saying that a live cheetah would certainly have spiced things up.

This little vignette, part of a New York Times profile Roy Horn is, apparently, the origin story of the act that would become one of the most prolific acts ever to be established on the Las Vegas Strip, Siegfried and Roy. The show, which was canceled after a 2003 incident in which Horn was attacked by a tiger on stage during a performance, was performed 10,000 times before its opening in 1990 at the Mirage in Las Vegas, which would become his permanent home. After the tiger attack, Horn made a full recovery, although the show would never be performed again.

On Friday, May 8, it was reported that Horn died of complications related to covid-19, the disease is caused by the new strain of coronavirus. Horn is survived by Siegfried Fischbacher, who was his partner both on stage and in life, and a brother, Werner Horn.

In memory and honor of a true Tiger King, here are some absolutely amazing photos of Roy, Siegfried, and some notable guests of the time.

First of all, this glamor photo, which is what velvet painting dreams are made of.