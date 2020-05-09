Rihanna's latest makeup video will make you love her even more

Rihanna It is a great state of mind.

%MINIFYHTML7010afbdaf00df5ecd7f10af14ac7ee117%

It cannot be denied that the founder of Fenty Beauty is our style, makeup and musical inspiration. And on Friday night, she gave us another reason to love her.

After recently launching two new cheek products for his eponymous cosmetics company, the 32-year-old star shared a fun and relatable AF video of his makeup treat sample.

The cheeky video (yes, that pun is meant) is titled "Shots & Swatches With Rihanna." As her name suggests, the certified bad girl showed off her latest items with the two members of her team and snapped a photo after each blush was revealed.

It's safe to say that this is just what we needed to spend another weekend in quarantine.

"So we will show you our cream blush, which is Fenty Beauty's first blush," RiRi explained before the drinking challenge. "It's about cheeks in the summer, right?"