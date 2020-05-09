Rihanna's latest makeup video will make you love her even more

Rihanna It is a great state of mind.
It cannot be denied that the founder of Fenty Beauty is our style, makeup and musical inspiration. And on Friday night, she gave us another reason to love her.
After recently launching two new cheek products for his eponymous cosmetics company, the 32-year-old star shared a fun and relatable AF video of his makeup treat sample.
The cheeky video (yes, that pun is meant) is titled "Shots & Swatches With Rihanna." As her name suggests, the certified bad girl showed off her latest items with the two members of her team and snapped a photo after each blush was revealed.
It's safe to say that this is just what we needed to spend another weekend in quarantine.
"So we will show you our cream blush, which is Fenty Beauty's first blush," RiRi explained before the drinking challenge. "It's about cheeks in the summer, right?"
Going to her Instagram page, Rihanna teased with a short clip from the video.
"This #SHOTSANDSWATCHES game is not a joke," he wrote with an emoji crying and laughing. "Just look and see. We're showing you @fentybeauty's 10 shades of creamy pure blush cream blush !!"
In the past few weeks, the 32-year-old star has been providing fans with the best social media content. She recently released a fun and flirty makeup tutorial without makeup that was a great mood.
"Don't I look ready for the beach? Or the booty call ready?" she asked in the video, after combing her hair.
Of course, RiRi has also had her fair share of fun drinking games. Last summer, the beauty mogul made an epic appearance in Seth Meyers& # 39; Show. The two drank, laughed, and had a good time in a glorious video.
The host of the night recalled having been with Rihanna and the unforgettable experience.
"What happened to her not only impressed me, but hit everyone who was there, was immediately so friendly and easy to relate to, and it became clear that she did not agree with the idea and what it involved," said the latest. year.
Adding: "Looking back, I almost wish it was two more hours. The best times are those when Rihanna is Rihanna that we could never have planned or written. I mean, OMG, some of her sentences. They are better than anything. you listen to on any comedy show. "
In Rihanna's famous words: "Let's try Delaware road."
Check out the latest makeup video of the star above!
