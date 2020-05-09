Rihanna is changing Fenty Beauty's game to record successes

Rihanna has recently been highly praised for her Fenty beauty line. Riri really does it all. This Barbadian singer writes music and acts and now runs a makeup line. Can she get cold?

Rihanna & # 39; s Fenty

Oh if you're wondering, Fenty comes from Rihanna's name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty. She dated Fenty x Puma in the fall of 2017. Shortly after launch, she became the first woman to win the Best Footwear of the Year Award. In September 2017, Rihanna launched her beauty line. After years of frustration with the void in the makeup industry for women of all skin tones, Riri came up with her own solution.

Fenty Beauty

Riri launched Fenty Beauty to include women of all skin types and tones, and immediately received high praise for her innovative makeup line. Women are ecstatic with the products, especially women of color who have long needed more complex options. Naturally, the makeup line was featured in Time magazine as one of "The 25 Best Inventions of 2017."

Not just fenty

Obviously Rihanna is sensational and not just for her Fenty lines. We have to talk about his successes nonstop in the music industry. Also, in late January 2018, she officially hit 40 charts for the umpteenth time, making her the second woman in history to do this. It was his role in "Lemon,quot; by N.E.R.D. which became his 50th Top 40 hit. He is the eighth person to have at least fifty Top 40 hits, sharing the honor with legends like Elvis. Your album Anti it had six tracks that reached number one. Anti It is an album that you must listen to all the time. From "Kiss It Better,quot; to "Love On The Brain,quot;, you will see a touching and ancient side of Riri that you wish you had known a long time ago. Oh, and she has some fun ones too, but don't take my word for it. Listen to yourself!