RHOC: Jeana Keough Reveals What Her Ex-Husband Matt Keough Suddenly Passed Away

The Keough family has been hit with two devastating tragedies within a month. First, Jeana Keough's grandson passed away, and soon after, her ex-husband also died.

Matt Keough was watching horse racing with his girlfriend when she left for a few minutes while he had lunch. When his girlfriend returned, he found him lifeless.

It turns out that the former MLB player suffered a pulmonary embolism.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County student spoke to Up News Info about what might have caused the blood clot.

‘I was used to riding a bike 30 miles a day or 20 miles a day, so I was probably idle. (He was) very young and quite healthy. That's a guy who never ate sugar and ate really healthy. "

Kara Keough, the daughter of Matt and Jeana, was still mourning the loss of her newborn son when the second tragedy occurred.

As expected, the family is not making the series of unfortunate events extremely difficult.

"You know what to lose a grandson and ex-husband in less than three weeks. It has been tough."

This occurs after Kara shared through Instagram that her father passed away.

She wrote in a heartbreaking post: ‘Dad, please take care of my son. Show him the circle change and how to find friends forever. You are on Grandpa's duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead. "

Three days ago, she wrote a touching letter to her late son.

‘You would have had 1 month today. Your baby with acne would be preparing. You would be getting used to pacifiers, ordering your days and nights and discovering how to focus your eyes without unintentionally crossing them. I would have already bought a complete children's wardrobe since Decker's old clothes weren't as unisex as I thought. Your dad would insist that babies don't need shoes, but he changed his mind when he saw the little kicks combined with your chubby cankubles. You would take your first naps in the crib and worry about "the schedule." I would realize that you, like your sister, prefer Lefty and would be pumping Righty to try to update him. Decker would want to hug you all the time, but you'd rather spend the day wrapped around my chest. At least that's still the case, my sweet Mack. Decker still wishes he could hug you more. And I still carry you in my heart all day. We miss you like crazy, baby. "

Ad

Sending of strength and condolences to the Keough family.



Post views:

0 0