Reza Farahan says Golnesa Gharachedaghi has had the highest growth after being criticized for not being there for MJ

This season on Shahs of Sunset, viewers witnessed the end of a 30-year friendship between Reza Farahan and Mercedes Javid. Fans who saw the way Reza treated MJ when he was in the hospital had a lot to say when he treated Golnesa Gharachedaghi to the contrary.

Pray, along with other family Shahs, were there to welcome GG's son Elijah.

If you saw the recent installment of the Bravo show, you would know that one of Mercedes' problems with Reza comes from when he called her after surgery to confront her about possibly starting a rumor that Adam Neely was playing naked jenga while Farahan was away. from the city.

To this day, Reza has never met Baby Shams.

However, Golnesa turned to Instagram to thank her friends for creating the biggest surprise after giving birth during this global pandemic.

Fans immediately scolded the group for giving a warm welcome to GG who had a perfect delivery rather than not visiting MJ when she was almost on her deathbed.

‘Sorry, you guys didn't do this for MJ. You are all very bad with a baby who is innocent and does not deserve your hatred. You talk about bullying, but you do the same, if not worse. What a shame for you all, "wrote a fanatic.

'So sad that you didn't do this because of MJ who went through really bad labor … who is her friend of over 30 years … 💔 your baby deserves as much love as she is now showing GG …. .. very disappointed with Reza and I definitely don't like Adam, "said another.

This follower commented: "Hmm, curious, the same support was not shown to MJ who had a very serious delivery."

Reza did not respond directly to criticism. Instead, he applauded Gharachedaghi for showing the highest growth.

See this post on Instagram @gg_golnesa FOR A LOT, has had the highest growth, PeriodT! If you've been a fan since season 1, or just started watching, I know you have to agree. This moment is FOR HER AND ABOUT HER. HAS EARNED every WORD of praise, every check-in and hangout. She is someone I love and I am lucky to call her friend and co-star. She, like @mikeshouhed and #MJ, has been there with me from day one. And just like when he said, "You did that, that was you,quot; 😜 I also did this. She and I have had the pleasure of prospering together at a great stage in our lives. Take it in G, WE ALL LOVE YOU! And remember, operators are waiting 🤣📞 # shahs #bravo #shahsofsunset A post shared by Reza Farahan (@rezafarahan) on May 5, 2020 at 2:37 p.m. PDT

Meanwhile, MJ congratulated GG on their healthy baby.



