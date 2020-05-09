Review: Airplane passengers must overcome a killer sun in Into the Night

%MINIFYHTML60fcc6d3c83b112b46821fd0630e664617%

The glorious view of the sun's rays looming on the horizon as it rises has inspired humanity for millennia. But what if the sun brought death, literally killing people where they are? That's the premise behind the dramatic Belgian science fiction drama, Towards the night, which recently debuted on Netflix. It is a fast-paced, fascinating and enormously entertaining series that will definitely leave you wanting more.

(Some spoilers below, mainly for the novel).

The series is based on a 2015 novel called The old axolotl, by visionary Polish science fiction writer Jacek Dukaj, who has been compared to his compatriot, Stanislaw Lem. The novel exists entirely in digital format, designed to be read only on tablets, smartphones, e-readers, and computers. While most electronic books simply recreate printed text on an electronic medium, Dukaj designed his novel to be something else.

There is the central narrative text, of course (more on that below), but much of the background information, the traditional world-building, if you like, is contained in detailed notes, which readers can access through of hyperlinks. There's also a wealth of multimedia content built into the book, including impressive illustrations by Maciej Panasiuk (you can see some of them here) and 3D printable designs and diagrams for futuristic robots depicted in the novel.

The old axolotl It opens on a typical day on Earth, until a mysterious "neutron wave,quot; spreads across the globe, instantly killing all living things (all organic life) in its path. Very few people had enough time to load their consciousness into a virtual reality game called InSoul3, essentially Second Life (it's an outdated and unpopular gaming platform before the catastrophe). Those who survived beyond the immediate charge managed to jump the so-called "mechs,quot;. They are, in essence, machines fused with human consciousness, albeit an incomplete version of that consciousness. They are something new

At first glance, the novel fits perfectly into today's television landscape, where recent shows like Westworld, carbon altered, Developers, and even the new comedy RiseThey have all explored the same fundamental theme of what it means to be human, compared to, say, a machine or AI / avatar with human consciousness. But do we really need a Belgian version of those programs?

In the case of Towards the nightThe answer is yes, although what makes it so compelling is the fact that it focuses entirely on the moments before and immediately after the initial catastrophic event, following a small group of people just trying to survive. That makes it almost like a prequel to Dukaj's novel. (Dukaj served as executive producer on the show.) According to the official premise: "Passengers and crew aboard a hijacked night flight to lash out at the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below."

This aircraft is about to become a lifeboat for its passengers. Netflix

Sylvie (Pauline Etienne) is distressed and almost missed her flight. YouTube / Netflix

Social influencer Ines (Alba Gaïa Bellugi) begins to see some troubling signs on her phone. Netflix

People are falling dead where they stand YouTube / Netflix

A desperate NATO officer, Terenzio (Stéfano Cassetti) hijacks the plane and forces it to take off. Netflix

Co-pilot Mathieu (Laurent Capelluto) urges everyone to remain calm. YouTube / Netflix

Now can we panic? Terenzio accidentally shoots Mathieu and home care nurse Laura (Babetida Sadjo) repairs him. Netflix %MINIFYHTML60fcc6d3c83b112b46821fd0630e664618%

A passenger falls ill and dies. Netflix

Sylvie is confronted by Ayaz (Mehmet Kurtuluş) over the dead passenger. Netflix

Dominick was supposed to be heading to Moscow for a life-saving operation. Netflix

The hostess Gabrielle (Astrid Whettnall) has doubts. Netflix

This is his unimpressed face. Netflix

Sylvie must land the plane with the help of Mathieu Netflix

Can this soldier be trusted? Netflix

Laura has a moment of judgment. Netflix

A DIY trick could save the day. Netflix

Sylvie (Pauline Etienne) is a former military helicopter pilot who is grieving for her recently deceased partner. His traveling companions on a red-eye flight to Moscow include influential social and internet celebrity Ines (Alba Gaïa Bellugi); a beloved security guard named Rik (Jan Bijvoet); a home care nurse named Laura (Babetida Sadjo); a mysterious Turk named Ayaz (Mehmet Kurtuluş); a mechanic named Jakub (Ksawery Szlenkier); and a Russian mother, Zara (Regina Bikkinina), who travels to Moscow for life-saving medical treatment for her son Dominic. There is also the co-pilot, Mathieu (Laurent Capelluto) and the stewardess Gabrielle (Astrid Whettnall).

Troubling signs appear just as the plane is boarding, when Ines notices strange messages on her social media, and televisions in the terminal begin to show live images of people falling dead around the world as the sun rises. A NATO officer Terenzio (Stéfano Cassetti) watches the news and panic ("Time is up,quot;), grabs a rifle from an airport security officer and makes his way on the plane. Mathieu takes off at gunpoint, even though the pilot and another stewardess have yet to board. Terenzio tells everyone on board that he is saving their lives, insisting that they fly west, away from the rising sun.

And so begins a breathless race against time to reach an underground military bunker, one of the few places where these last humans could protect themselves from whatever is killing all organic life on Earth. (It is never explained in detail.) Along the way, they must contend with challenges of refueling, irradiated food, hidden agendas, and the many weaknesses of human nature. They are all strange after all, so naturally there are some trust issues on board.

The story progresses at full speed, but series creator Jason George does not sacrifice character development; That's the advantage of making this a six episode series instead of a separate movie. These feel like real people, with credible backstories, and the tensions and conflicts that inevitably arise seem true, as do the small but vital moments of grace. Netflix has yet to announce whether or not there will be a second season. Personally, I am torn. This first installment is very, very good, but I don't know where the series will take us from here. If the novel continues, we will head to the digital loading territory, which would be a very different type of show.

Towards the night It is currently streaming on Netflix, and it is an easy and satisfying compulsive watch. In French with English subtitles.

