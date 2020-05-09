Reese Witherspoon party planner to host the perfect virtual party

Continuous social distancing does not have to mean the end of socialization.

%MINIFYHTML85182d3594f710e98f8e37c6a4484fa517%

As the planet continues to cling to its home in an effort to curb the global coronavirus pandemic, time continues to move forward. And that means that there are birthdays, holidays and other special events in life that still justify the celebration, even, and perhaps especially, in the face of so much darkness.

Fortunately, we are living in a time when technology has made it easier than ever to be connected, even if we cannot be together through video chat platforms like Zoom. So while your parties may be a little different than they have been in the past, they can still happen. All it takes is a little creativity and ingenuity. And the help of a celebrity event organizer wouldn't hurt.

With that in mind, E! News spoke to event planner Yifat Oren, who is directing the luxury experience movie Oren Co. and whose celebrity roster includes Reese Witherspoon Drew Barrymore, Adam Levine, Anne Hathaway, Jason Bateman, and Natalie Portman, for some tips on how to organize the perfect virtual celebration for any occasion.