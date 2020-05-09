Reese Witherspoon party planner to host the perfect virtual party

Continuous social distancing does not have to mean the end of socialization.
As the planet continues to cling to its home in an effort to curb the global coronavirus pandemic, time continues to move forward. And that means that there are birthdays, holidays and other special events in life that still justify the celebration, even, and perhaps especially, in the face of so much darkness.
Fortunately, we are living in a time when technology has made it easier than ever to be connected, even if we cannot be together through video chat platforms like Zoom. So while your parties may be a little different than they have been in the past, they can still happen. All it takes is a little creativity and ingenuity. And the help of a celebrity event organizer wouldn't hurt.
With that in mind, E! News spoke to event planner Yifat Oren, who is directing the luxury experience movie Oren Co. and whose celebrity roster includes Reese Witherspoon Drew Barrymore, Adam Levine, Anne Hathaway, Jason Bateman, and Natalie Portman, for some tips on how to organize the perfect virtual celebration for any occasion.
Why it is important to maintain socialization
"Everyone is hungry for small company. After the first week, I think everyone was hungry for company," Oren told us exclusively. "For me, after being at Zoom all day for meetings, I got over it. I don't even want to be on the phone. And I think a lot of people are doing things like Zoom parties. I'm kind of doing these fun Zoom backgrounds. I think it's a lot of fun choosing backgrounds and having a theme party around them. You can send photos in advance and have people choose their background or just submit the theme and have people present their backgrounds So you can do like a Spring Fling, or I would do the Swiss Alps "You can make a,quot; Fall "background. Super fun. Get people to come up with their own fun backgrounds for a springtime adventure or as a beach party and center your theme around that to start. "
Instagram Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
Think out of the box
"You can also have a Swedish summer night party," suggested the event planner. "You can be very exotic with these parties right now at Zoom. You can have a Russian White Knights party. You can have caviar and vodka. Things can be very exotic right now. Much more exotic than you would with your party real,quot;. It doesn't take much to accomplish this, either. Basically you are organizing the party for yourself or for whoever is in your house and asking your friends to join. Because all you really need is a screen, your computer and head gear, and some caviar or vodka. Little accessories like that make a difference. "
Plan ahead and include activities
"You make your own drink or you can distribute a drink recipe ahead of time to your friends so everyone can do and have the same thing," Oren shared. "Now, if you have kids, all the kids are home. We've been doing Pictionary with friends, which is a lot of fun. If you have a blackboard, it's (an) easy way of entertainment. Adults love it, too. Way. You can make Pictionary or even charade parties. All you need is a dry erase board, which you can get online, or you can improvise with what you have at home. "
Don't count dinners
"Other ideas for you could be something like a 'one plate cooking party', where everyone does the same thing," he suggested. "Even if you're cooking, I take the iPad to the kitchen and have a party while you cook and then you sit and eat together with your friends. So you pour yourself a glass of wine and then make the pasta, so everyone's on their own cooking cooking, talking, so you do that with three or four couples and that's a lot of fun right now. "
Make it light
"I'm not talking about news. I deal with it all day. I think, when we do something social, things are very heavy and sad right now," Oren said. "People want to drown their sorrows. They just want to keep things light. So when the end of the day is, when they plan these happy hours and Zoom parties with their friends, it's finally an escape. Because you just need a shot. power. You really need it. These parties are a way to connect and have a light at the end of it all. "
Watch the clock
"I wouldn't do them for long," Oren said of hosting his own event. "About an hour, an hour and a half, I'd say. Usually it's drinks and something light to eat. Put on a couple of hors d'oeuvres or something light. Don't make it too complicated because you don't. I don't know what people can do or do where they are … I also like to log in if I am organizing 30 minutes early, or I will text everyone 30 minutes early and say, 'Here's my drink ! I'm getting ready! And I post a photo of the drink I just made. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
