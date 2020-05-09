Red Oaks, Waterford Oaks closed due to social distance concerns – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The summer months are fast approaching, but some festivities will not be celebrated this year.

The water parks, Red Oaks and Waterford Oaks will be closed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland County Parks and Recreation officials say social distancing cannot be maintained at its attractions.

Season passes for water parks can be used next year in 2021.

