Razer Viper Gaming Mouse is free when you buy the Huntsman TE keyboard

Starting Sunday, May 10, Razer will host a promotion at Best Buy that includes its Huntsman Tournament Edition wired gaming keyboard with the Razer Viper mouse. The keyboard is only $ 130, and that price will include the Viper (usually $ 80 by itself) for free with the purchase. Just add the keyboard to your cart and the mouse will be added automatically.

The Huntsman TE is an 80 percent form factor keyboard (it lacks a numeric keypad, but it does have directional keys along with the always-useful print screen and other features), so it shouldn't take up much space on your desktop. It has linear optical switches, which Razer says can last longer than standard switches, and are also quicker at registering button pressure. As is often the case with Razer technology, each key here is backlit and the colors and effects are fully customizable within the Synapse 3 software. The keyboard connects with a detachable USB-C cable and is compatible with PC and macOS.

Getting the Viper included for free with this keyboard is a good deal, especially if you were looking for new gaming accessories. Compared to some of the other Razer mice, this is a true ambidextrous model, meaning it is symmetrically designed and has accessible side buttons for right and left handed players. Plus, it's incredibly light at just 69 grams. It is one of the best ambidextrous mice you can buy at its regular price, and free is a very good price.

Correction: This agreement begins tomorrow, Sunday, May 10. The post originally stated that the promotion was now live. We regret the error.