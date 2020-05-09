R. Kelly and his attorneys use Azriel Clary's recent decision to destroy his $ 4,000 Versace jacket as an argument in court

New court documents revealed a very particular objection to one of the charges against R. Kelly. Hot New Hip Hop picked up court documents that claim Kelly and his attorney argued that he couldn't possibly obstruct justice because Azriel Clary hates him.

In recent news, Clary cut a $ 4,000 Versace jacket that the singer-songwriter gave her. Additionally, Kelly's ex-girlfriend called fans who stood up for Kelly while simultaneously cutting the luxurious designer jacket.

Kelly and her attorneys used the incident in question as a way to argue their point. Kelly wants to post bail and get out of prison, however, she first needs the judge to give her permission to do so. The Blast was the first to obtain official court documents showing Kelly and her attorney arguing the above point.

His attorneys pointed out that there was nothing Kelly could do to "obstruct justice,quot; because Azriel would not listen to him anyway. They used the jacket cut video to prove their argument.

Additionally, Kelly and her attorney noted how Azriel has fostered an online presence as a victim of abuse, including many videos and posts in which she claims Kelly was a horrible man.

In other words, Kelly's attorney seemed to use Clary's actions to frame her as a mere influence hunter trying to use victim status and her affiliation with Kelly as a way to gain publicity and create a successful career as an influencer.

As previously reported, R. Kelly and his attorneys have been fighting for an early release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Kelly used the virus threat to try to get out of jail, but the judge has repeatedly denied it.

Ad

While it could be assumed that Kelly can't make such a request, it has worked for others, including Tekashi 6ix9ine. Daniel Hernández was released from prison after he handed federal prosecutors everything they needed to put Nine Trey Gansta Bloods members behind bars.



Post views:

0 0