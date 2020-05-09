Priyanka Chopra crashes Nick Jonas happy hour

In the second installment of The voice & # 39;During the virtual happy hour, the trainers of the program shared their attempts to stay busy and healthy during quarantine, drinking cocktails and sharing their experiences during self-isolation.

Blake Shelton TikTok tried, rolled in flowers and adored some ducklings. Kelly Clarkson he cautiously interacted with a horse, twisted the lasso, and had a blow while chopping wood. John Legend he regretted his loneliness at the piano. AND Nick JonasHe shared his newly discovered passion as a barista with excess caffeine.

"I've been really getting into the art of coffee with milk," Jonas explained before sipping a cup of coffee. "I've started with the simplest things, like leaves, but I'm working towards a self-portrait."

"The good thing about coffee with milk is that it turns out that I love coffee." Jonas continued with a red-eye revelation. "I can not sleep,quot;.

But perhaps even more entertaining than Jonas's new obsession was his wife's cameo, Priyanka Chopra.