Priyanka Chopra crashes Nick Jonas happy hour

In the second installment of The voice & # 39;During the virtual happy hour, the trainers of the program shared their attempts to stay busy and healthy during quarantine, drinking cocktails and sharing their experiences during self-isolation.
Blake Shelton TikTok tried, rolled in flowers and adored some ducklings. Kelly Clarkson he cautiously interacted with a horse, twisted the lasso, and had a blow while chopping wood. John Legend he regretted his loneliness at the piano. AND Nick JonasHe shared his newly discovered passion as a barista with excess caffeine.
"I've been really getting into the art of coffee with milk," Jonas explained before sipping a cup of coffee. "I've started with the simplest things, like leaves, but I'm working towards a self-portrait."
"The good thing about coffee with milk is that it turns out that I love coffee." Jonas continued with a red-eye revelation. "I can not sleep,quot;.
But perhaps even more entertaining than Jonas's new obsession was his wife's cameo, Priyanka Chopra.
"Nick is going crazy with these latte designs," Chopra said in a plea to the camera. "All he does is drink coffee all day!"
Chopra then turned the eyes of the century when her husband suggested another cup.
"Are you Of course You want to have one? he asked with concern.
Luckily for the vocal coaches, none seemed as shocked as the host. Carson Daly, who cried while wrapped in a pink blanket, grabbing a stuffed animal.
"I'm fine," Daly explained. "I can't wait to be with you again in person."
