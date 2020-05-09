President Trump congratulates UFC on restarting sports – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe66464c609ae99506660cff72b684d3b15%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Trump congratulated the UFC for restarting the sports world on Saturday night after a nearly two-month hiatus.

Trump's recorded message was replayed during the ESPN broadcast of the unofficial UFC 249 undercard from a fan-free stadium in Jacksonville.

"I want to congratulate (UFC President) Dana White and the UFC," Trump said. "They are going to have a great game. We love it. We think it is important. Take back the sports leagues. Let's play. Do social distancing and anything else you have to do. We need sports. We want our sports back. Congratulations to Dana White and UFC. "

UFC 249 was the first major sporting event to take place since the global pandemic closed much of the country nearly eight weeks ago. It was originally scheduled for April 18 in New York, but was postponed in hopes of helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The mixed martial arts giant will hold three shows in eight days in Jacksonville, where state officials deemed professional sports with a national audience exempt from a stay-home order as long as "the venue is closed to the public in general,quot;.

The UFC presented a 25-page document to address health and safety protocols, procedures that led Jacaré Souza to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday. His middleweight bout against Uriah Hall was canceled on Friday night. Souza's two cornerbacks also tested positive, the UFC said in a statement.

"The three men have left the host hotel and will isolate themselves off-site, where the UFC medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and assist with any necessary treatment," said the UFC.

The positive results surely increased the focus on the event. All other sports watch closely to see how it develops. White previously said Trump wants the event to serve as a plan for the return of live sports.

%MINIFYHTMLe66464c609ae99506660cff72b684d3b16%

White did not want to postpone any fight. He tried to organize the event on California tribal lands and still hopes to create an "Island of Struggle,quot; for future cards.

He settled in Jacksonville for at least a week, with no fanatics and social distancing rules in place.

The judges and the announcers were separated. Fighters, coaches, umpires, judges, UFC personnel and even outside media had to undergo COVID-19 tests to enter the Veterans Memorial Arena.

But not everyone followed the rules. White mixed and punched fists with almost every fighter during official weigh-ins held in a hotel ballroom on Friday.

Souza arrived wearing gloves and a mask while waiting for his test results. But he had alerted UFC officials that a family member in Orlando, where he was testing, could have tested positive for the coronavirus. Her opponent, Hall, wore a mask and kept her distance. White stepped between them without a mask.

Many of the attendees on Saturday wore masks and gloves, although several were apparently exempt from the mandate. Referees, ring announcer Bruce Buffer, other officials inside the octagon and the girl in the ring were unmasked.

The floor of the cage was disinfected between battles, and the padded parts of the octagon were cleaned between rounds.

Without fans, sounds that would generally be silenced or completely drowned filled the empty arena. Every kick, punch, growl, and step into the octagon resounded. Commentators and camera clicks were heard along the way. Advice and training exchanges were frequent, often classified as R and even comical at times.

"I don't like people anyway," said Ryan "Superman,quot; Spann (18-5), who extended his winning streak to eight fights by beating veteran Sam Alvey (33-14) in a split decision. "Okay. It was nothing. The world is my audience."