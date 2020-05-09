President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

A small but important Congressional election election in a Los Angeles suburb has caught the attention of President Donald Trump this morning.

On Tuesday, special elections will be held to replace former Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill in California's 25th Congressional District. Hill resigned under pressure after admitting to having sex with a staff member and starting an argument with her.

The second round will pit Democrat Assemblywoman and attorney Christy Smith against Republican fighter pilot Mike Garcia. The winner can serve the remainder of Hill's term, which expires in November.

Congressional District 25 includes most of northern Los Angeles County and eastern eastern Ventura County. Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Simi Valley, as well as northern parts of the San Fernando Valley are in the district.

The relatively small prize at stake is important because Republican Garcia seems to be leading the race. A solid blue California Republican victory in a district that turned strongly Democrat in the past two elections would be a disgust with the national ramifications.

President Trump stepped in via Twitter today with his support for Garcia, hinting that California Democrats will somehow try to steal the election. We will post more communications as they come. The storm of tweets so far:

TRANSITION TO GREATNESS! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020

and his liberal Democratic allies said nothing for weeks despite polling places in full view of the public. Even after each voter received a ballot, they are desperate and trying to change the rules to steal an election. We can't let them succeed! – Mike García (@ MikeGarcia2020) May 9, 2020

2 / The right to vote is sacred and it is something that I fought to protect for almost two decades. But our citizens must also expect a fair process free of political games. – Mike García (@ MikeGarcia2020) May 9, 2020

Mike has my full and total support. We need it so much in Washington. Mike, a great fighter pilot and hero, and a brilliant Annapolis graduate, will never disappoint you. Mail the ballots and verify they are counted! https://t.co/KMS62yCyfl – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020