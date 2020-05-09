Police: woman dies after shooting in South Minneapolis and car crash Monday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbbe6092698e8a5e5ce74d47c28c57aeb15%

The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman died in hospital on Friday night after a shooting and a car accident that left her in "serious condition,quot; Monday night.

Investigators have said the shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m., near Cedar Avenue South and 38th Street East, in the Powderhorn neighborhood.

At the scene, police officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a tree, with a man and woman inside who had suffered a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Then on Saturday morning, authorities notified Up News Info of his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-847 and make an anonymous report.