Phase 2 reopening comes just in time for Mother's Day for Napa florist – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (KPIX 5) – Napa County businesses got the green light to begin partial reopens on Friday. It couldn't have come at a better time for a Napa store.

When the closing began, the Garaventa florist in Napa sent many of his employees home. A week ago, owner Gary Garaventa started bringing in some of them in anticipation of the reopening.

On Friday, the popular flower shop went as gangbusters. Anyone who has not yet received their Mother's Day order for the weekend is unlikely to be lucky.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, the delivery trucks were already loaded and racing. By the end of the day, the trucks will have made more than 200 stops.

Inside, 15 workers were brought back this week. They wore masks and the workstations have been extended to maintain social and physical distance.

Garaventa had to pause online orders. They are even offering some customers the opportunity to receive their flowers for Mother's Day on Monday or Tuesday.

Worker Liz Merrick was suspended and fortunately she has been receiving unemployment benefits.

“Stay home for a month; more than a month? It was really nice to come back, "said Merrick. This is our family. I mean, we've all worked together for a long time."

Per California Phase 2 guidelines, Napa County is allowing certain retail businesses to make sidewalk deliveries.

In addition to flower shops, books, jewelry, toys, clothing, shoe stores, home furnishings, sporting goods, antique stores, and music stores were also reopened.

Owner Garaventa said he and the store have suffered multiple recessions, booms, dips, and bubbles in the past 55 years.

"So we are doing the best we can, with what we have. And we are happy to do it. Whatever it takes to do, we do it," Garventa said.