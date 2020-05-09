Pete Davidson: This is how he reportedly reacted to Ariana Grande and her new boyfriend kissing in their latest music video!

As you may already know right now, Ariana Grande is dating again and showed off her new man, Dalton Gómez, by sharing a kiss with him in his new music video! Having said that, a source claims to know how his ex, Pete Davidson, reacted to the PDA.

The source tells HollywoodLife that, despite what some people may think, the SNL star has broken up with Ari, so he is "very happy,quot; for her after it was confirmed that he had found love once again. .

The artist showed her romance in the Stuck With U music video, closing her lips with Dalton Gomez on camera.

But despite the intimate display, Pete was not negatively affected, according to the source.

In fact, ‘Pete is very happy that Ariana is happy and well. If she's in love again, then good for her. But Pete is not paying much attention to what he is doing and he will not do everything possible to see her kissing her new man. "

The source also mentioned that although Pete knows about the music video, he hasn't actually seen it himself.

Fans who have already seen it, however, know that towards the end of the clip, Ariana is shown dancing with the Los Angeles real estate agent before she makes her romance official by sharing a quick kiss.

As for Pete, he's been pretty busy with the SNL @home episodes, but that's not his only concert!

The comedian has also been preparing to star in a new movie!

Te Pete focused on his new movie (The King Of Staten Island) and doing all the promoting for that. It has the end of SNL this weekend. So he has his mind on his work, not on Ariana, "the source stressed.

Ariana and Pete had a dizzying romance that caused them to get engaged very early on their dates before separating just as quickly.



