Perfect Mother and Daughter Movies for Your Mother's Day Weekend Watch List

Get out the popcorn, because this Mother's Day weekend there are so many awesome movies to watch!
Tomorrow is Mother's Day (so if you're just remembering now, be sure to bring a last-minute gift to your mother!) And across the country, we'll be celebrating by calling our moms or filling her with gifts.
While you may not be able to invite your mother for dinner and a trip to the mall due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still have a wonderful time with her by staying and watching a classic mother-daughter movie together.
Whether you're close to your family or want to watch Zoom together, these movies are the perfect options for celebrating the holidays.
If you and your mother are the type that love a good laugh, you have options like fun Freaky Friday, Troop Beverly Hills or Snapped up that will do the trick.
There are also classics like Magnolias of steel, Little woman and The parental trap They are also guaranteed to make you feel all the emotions.
Take a look at all of our picks below and have a wonderful Mother's Day!
The parental trap
Classic movie stars Lindsay Lohan as two twins who plan to get their mother back together with their father, and adorably shows the experience of one of the twins meeting their mother for the first time.
Weird friday
In another great Mother's Day movie starring Lohan, Weird friday It is a hilarious look at what it would be like to change places with her mother, and a moving lesson on how much they would end up understanding too.
Because I said
Anyone whose mother is a busybody will relate to this movie, which sees Diane Keaton she plays a well-meaning mother who gets in the way of her daughter's love life.
Beverly Hills Troop
Who can resist this campy movie, with all its iconic fashion moments and unappreciated humor?
The 1989 film focuses on a socialite mother leading her daughter's scouting girl troop to build their relationship, even if she's a fish out of water when it comes to the desert.
Hair spray
You can't stop the beat in this classic Broadway adaptation that follows multiple stories of mother and daughter, all set to dance and sing.
Magnolias of steel
Spoiler alert: If you haven't seen this movie, it will absolutely make you cry, but it's worth it, as the heart of the movie is how far a mother is willing to go to show her love for her sick daughter.
Dumplin & # 39;
Sometimes we feel like our parents just don't understand us, a common experience that unfolds in the enchanting Netflix original Dumplin“ When Willowdean, young and plus-size, takes part in a beauty pageant to her appearance-oriented mother's chagrin.
Little woman
Any adaptation that is your favorite, Little woman It is guaranteed to make you laugh, smile and cry as you follow the four women throughout their lives, who are often given wise advice from their mother.
OMG!
Sing along with the ABBAmusical inspired by jukebox turned into a movie and then turning it into a double feature when watching OMG! Here we go again.
Brave
This animated Disney image shows a complicated mother-daughter relationship and ends with both parties understanding each other a little more.
Mother in law
We are not just thinking about our birth mothers today! It is possible that some of us have in-laws who wish us a happy Mother's Day … even if some of them also take us up the wall.
Snapped up
This Goldie hawn and Amy Schumer Action comedy is sure to make you laugh.
Lady bird
The Oscar-nominated film was praised for its intimate look at how messy but loving a mother-daughter relationship can be, and both Saoirse Ronan and Laurie MetcalfThe performances will touch the fibers of your heart.
