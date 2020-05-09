Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus. The president said during a roundtable discussion on Friday that "Katie,quot; at Pence's office had tested positive, and Up News Info News can confirm that he was referring to the vice president's press secretary.

In this April 29, 2020 photo, Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the White House state dining room in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP



The news comes after a member of the military who served the president as a personal valet. tested positive for the virus. The White House is increasing the regularity of testing for those who contact the President and Vice President to take place daily, rather than weekly.

In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump's White House, left, and Katie Waldman, now Miller, arrive for a state dinner at the White House in Washington. Patrick Semansky / AP



It's unclear when Miller, who is also the wife of Trump's top aide, Steven Miller, last interacted with the president or vice president, but Up News Info News can confirm that he was very close to the vice president.

Miller joined the Pence office last year from the Department of Homeland Security.

The vice president's flight to Iowa was delayed about an hour on Friday without an explanation from the White House, and some of the vice president's staff were seen by group reporters.

– Ben Tracy and Arden Farhi of Up News Info News contribute to this report.