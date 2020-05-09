Pasadena Man Shot in the Inglewood parking lot; Officials looking for a murderer – Up News Info Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) Police are still seeking more information about a deadly shooting that occurred in Inglewood earlier this week.

Hakim Kent, 43, of Pasadena, was shot dead at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of N. La Brea Avenue in a parking lot, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said.

Kent was shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 310-412-5245 or the 24/7 helpline, where they can remain anonymous, at 888-412-7463.

