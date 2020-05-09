Outer Banks Deep-Dive: Your Guide to Netflix's Most Popular New Cast

Confession: We're All About That Pogue Life This Summer.

%MINIFYHTMLa139e3e625a076a1c949fb9c419ecace17%

Wait, don't you know what that means? Gosh, you're a total Kook. In case you're the proverbial nerd who fell asleep first at the sleepover, we're talking about External banks, our latest Netflix obsession. Imagine if Dawson's torrent I had an overnight adventure with The Goonies and then raised the boy with The o.c. That's basically what this teen drama is.

Outer Banks follows John B. (Chase stokes) and her three friends Pogue as they search for answers about their missing father and buried treasure, all while dealing with the elitist Kooks, the police, other dangerous treasure hunters, and romantic entanglements. Bets of all kinds abound, only with a sun-kissed glow.

But the best comparison we can make is that OBX it's our television version of potato chips. Like, is eating a whole bag of them what's best for you? No, but we challenge you to stop with just one. Just like we challenge you to stop watching after just one episode. You just can't and the advantage is that you can see a hot new cast be hot and dramatic!