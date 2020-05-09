Outer Banks Deep-Dive: Your Guide to Netflix's Most Popular New Cast

Confession: We're All About That Pogue Life This Summer.
Wait, don't you know what that means? Gosh, you're a total Kook. In case you're the proverbial nerd who fell asleep first at the sleepover, we're talking about External banks, our latest Netflix obsession. Imagine if Dawson's torrent I had an overnight adventure with The Goonies and then raised the boy with The o.c. That's basically what this teen drama is.
Outer Banks follows John B. (Chase stokes) and her three friends Pogue as they search for answers about their missing father and buried treasure, all while dealing with the elitist Kooks, the police, other dangerous treasure hunters, and romantic entanglements. Bets of all kinds abound, only with a sun-kissed glow.
But the best comparison we can make is that OBX it's our television version of potato chips. Like, is eating a whole bag of them what's best for you? No, but we challenge you to stop with just one. Just like we challenge you to stop watching after just one episode. You just can't and the advantage is that you can see a hot new cast be hot and dramatic!
Here's everything you need to know about rising television stars, who are exploding on social media faster than Jennifer Aniston post a friends issue selfie. (OK, not really)
The most important thing to keep in mind right away is that they're all over the age of 18, which means you can look without feeling like you need to Google every cast member before tweeting. This is not an Archie in Riverdale Sitch.
Chase stokes
Character: John B, who is always called John B despite being the only John alive who apparently lives on the OBX. He is desperate for answers about his missing father. Also: 99 problems and a Kook girl is one.
27 years
Where have you seen it: Stokes had a small role in Strange things.
Fun fact: He originally turned down the show, thinking it was a Goonies tear. "The first time I received the audition it was the most bland email I've ever received," Stokes told Chicks in the office of his initial approval. He is also the best friend of Jeremy Pope, whose Netflix Hollywood show debuted around the same time. They became friends in high school and graduated from high school together, with Pope writing, "I am so grateful to be on this journey with my childhood friend. He will proudly direct each and every one of his fan accounts." . Awww.
Instagram Followers: 1.8 million
Madelyn Cline
Character: Sarah, the poor rich girl whose father and brother are murderers (I hate when that happens!) And has a crossover romance with John B. But she is not like a normal rich girl, she is a very rich girl.
22 years
Where have you seen her: Cline also had a small role in Strange things and appeared on The CW & # 39; s The originals.
Fun fact: It's from Charleston, where the Outer Banks was filmed. "I think personally, I fell in love with where I am, Charleston," Cline told V Magazine.
Instagram followers: 2 million
Rumor Patrol: Before we get to the rest of the cast, let's tackle a rampant internet rumor about Stokes and Cline taking their romance off-screen.
The couple sparked speculation when they appeared to be in the same apartment during a joint interview, though Cline explained in an interview with E! News that "some of the cast, Drew Starkey (Rafe), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Chase and I, and our friend Elaine are in quarantine together right now."
Stokes then explained the decision of social distance as a group: "Through a strange chain of events, we said, 'Let's do this together.'
So it is not a confirmation or a denial. Feel free to continue shipping!
Rudy pankow
Character: JJ, the troublesome surfer, the most erratic of the Pogues who is dealing with an abusive father and a tendency to draw first, ask questions 18r.
21 years
Where have you seen it before: it briefly appeared in Ryan MurphyNetflix series The politician.
Fun fact: originally auditioned for Rafe, JJ and John B., and was actually going to be John B. after Stokes passed away initially. "The first chemistry reading was John B., and everything was pretty much aligned until the last chemistry reading," Pankow told Us Weekly, who went on to say that he arrived on set without being sure who he was still playing. The range!
Instagram Followers: 1.3 million
Madison Bailey
Character: Boho tomboy Kiara, the only female Pogue (basically the Wendy of these & # 39; Lost Boys & # 39;) who has ties to the Kooks.
21 years
Where you've seen her before: Bailey reappeared in the CW superhero drama Black Lightning.
Fun fact: he's actually from North Carolina and could relate to the class war depicted on the show. They are not called Pogues and Kooks, but you know exactly who they are talking about, "he said in an interview." I liked it because you don't see (the North Carolina version) that I often … connected to 100 percent, as if I knew each of these people. "
Instagram followers: 1 million
Jonathan Daviss
Character: Pope, the brain of the Pogues that slowly falls apart throughout the season due to firearms, violence, boating accidents, etc.
22 years
Where you've seen it before: Daviss appeared on NBC Revolution and the indie teenager Summer age.
Fun fact: He's been teaching himself how to play the guitar for the past year and hopes to have his new musical skills integrated into Season 2. Which inscribes us to play the emo shirtless Pope guitar! Okay, we added the shirtless part, but doesn't it feel good?
Instagram Followers: 629,000
Austin North
Character: Topper, what is the most ridiculously perfect Kook name for Sarah Kook's boyfriend who is an asshole who is perhaps secretly a decent guy? Keyword there maybe.
23 years
Where you've seen it before: starred opposite Olivia holt on Disney Channel & # 39; s I did not do it, which lasted two seasons.
Fun fact: it came out Duck dynasty& # 39; s Sadie Robertson before meeting her now husband. There were also brief rumors that North was possibly going out. Selena Gomez.
Instagram followers: 1.4 million
Drew Starkey
Character: Rafe, Sara's carefree and carefree brother who sells drugs and has problems with her father. What a fun combo!
Years: ???
Where have you seen it before: Starkey had roles in two of our favorite movie adaptations of YA novels, Love simon and The hate you give. He also starred in MTV & # 39; s Shout.
Fun fact: A North Carolina native, Starkey has been getting "a lot of love,quot; from people in his home state, though people in his life generally say, "I hate your character but I still love you." And now, he actually lives in the same building as his sister on-screen, with Cline living in an apartment on the floor below him.
Instagram Followers: 239,000
External banks is now streaming on Netflix.
%MINIFYHTMLa139e3e625a076a1c949fb9c419ecace19%%MINIFYHTMLa139e3e625a076a1c949fb9c419ecace20%