Outdoor voting systems will be installed in the run for the 25th Congressional seat – Up News Info Los Angeles

– New outdoor voting systems will be an option for California voters Tuesday in the District 25 special election.

Democrat Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia will face off face-to-face for a seat in Congress vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill, who resigned last year amid allegations of inappropriate staff relations.

The additional outdoor voting options in Santa Clarita and elsewhere appear to have caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Saturday morning, "Governor @GavinNewsom California will not allow restaurants, beaches, and shops to open, but it does install a polling place system in a highly Democratic area (only supposed to be mailed on ballots) because our great candidate, @ MikeGarcia2020, is winning by a lot. Rigorous choice CA25!

For voters who choose to vote in person, remember that safety precautions are in effect.

You should wear a mask and practice physical distance, among other measures.