Outdoor Dining Plan "Al Fresco,quot; Could Save San Jose Restaurants Fighting During the COVID-19 Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – In an effort to give restaurants in distress a much-needed lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic, San José Mayor Sam Liccardo has proposed using streets, sidewalks, and parking lots to expand food to the outdoors "outdoors,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLaa02e092308d877671aeedf84bd86e2417%

"More than a million restaurant employees in California have been fired or suspended," Mayor Liccardo said in a conference with journalists on Friday afternoon.

The situation in downtown San José is especially serious. According to the San José Downtown Association, of the more than 1,600 companies in the central business district, only 6 percent are fully open. Another 9 percent has partially reopened and the remaining 85 percent is closed and inactive.

"We know that we are going to have space requirements and we will have fewer tables inside, so if we have fewer tables inside and we want these businesses to survive, then we will have to go outside." says Scott Knies, executive director of the Downtown San Jose Association.

%MINIFYHTMLaa02e092308d877671aeedf84bd86e2418%

Relying on takeout orders, restaurants across the Bay Area have struggled to stay afloat as their business has plummeted 50 percent or more.

"I know there will be fears out there. And our goal is to make people safe, "says Diego Rodríguez, general manager of Rok Steakhouse, in northern San José.

Rodríguez says that before the outbreak, his fancy restaurant had nearly three dozen employees. Now, he's struggling to find work for nine employees.

But the largely unanswered question remains: "What is the public's appetite for the dinner service when the virus is still circulating and there is a vaccine in sight?"

"I heard people in their 60s, 70s or older say they are wary of going to a restaurant. But for the most part, people in my age group are excited and looking to go out again," says Dan Reid while taking an order from Rok Steakhouse takeaway.