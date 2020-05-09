Original artwork from Led Zeppelin's first album ready for auction

The original artwork, by George Hardie, which appeared on the cover of the legendary band's eponymous album is among the memorabilia to be sold under the hammer.

Up News Info –

The original artwork for the cover of Led ZeppelinThe 1969 self-titled debut album will be auctioned next month, June 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLf59319a04f9052cbe82dc93289b6744015%

The cover was designed by George Hardie and based on the photographer Sam shereThe famous 1937 photograph of the Hindenburg disaster, showing a Zeppelin bursting into flames.

The piece is estimated to cost between $ 20,000 and $ 30,000 and a senior specialist from the Books and Manuscripts department at Christie & # 39; s auction house, Peter Klarnet, he told Rolling Stone, "In terms of rarity, this is a unique item, I don't think it could be weirder than that."

Hardie designed the piece when he was a graduate student at the Royal College of Art in London after his friend, the photographer Stephen GoldblattI had recommended it to rockers.

%MINIFYHTMLf59319a04f9052cbe82dc93289b6744016%

The band reportedly paid Hardie just $ 75 for their work and then designed album covers for bands that include Pink floyd, Black saturdayand Wings.



"The historical significance of the cover of this album cannot be underestimated," added Klarnet. "It marked a major turning point in the history of pop music, heralded by Led Zeppelin's debut. It was stronger, bolder than it had come before, and would define the shape of hard rock for generations."

"This simple depiction of the Hindenburg explosion over Lakehurst stands as a memorial to that important historic moment. And the image has endured in a way that most album covers haven't had, has taken on a life of its own."

The auction will take place from June 2 to 18, 2020.